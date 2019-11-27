No decision taken on deputy CM: Congress leader Thorat
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said here on Wednesday that no decision has been taken on who will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs began in Maharashtra Assembly in a special session on Wednesday after days of political uncertainty in the state. The oath is being administered by newly appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar here at the Raj Bhavan.
Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events. Yesterday evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)
