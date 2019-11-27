Delhi: War widows, veterans facilitated by social workers
Veterans from armed forces and family members of 135 fallen heroes were facilitated at a ceremony held in Delhi Cantt's Sadar Bazaar area.
Veterans from armed forces and family members of 135 fallen heroes were facilitated at a ceremony held in Delhi Cantt's Sadar Bazaar area. While 135 war widows were facilitated on the occasion, 15 gallantry award winners were also honoured on the occasion, social worker and army veteran TC Rao said on Monday.
Family members of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil war and 1962 India-China conflict were also honoured on the occasion. Organisers also raised issues related to war-veterans and dependents of martyrs during the ceremony and urged for central government to take necessary action in this regard. (ANI)
