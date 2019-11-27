International Development News
Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over PSUs disinvestment

Congress party on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'indiscriminate disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'.

Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress party on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'indiscriminate disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'. The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

Last week on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Apart from BPCL, the Union Cabinet has also approved the sale of its stake in four other public sector enterprises -- Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (ANI)

