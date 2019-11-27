International Development News
Development News Edition

I was with NCP and still with it: Ajit Pawar

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that he was with NCP and he is still with the same party.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:34 IST
I was with NCP and still with it: Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar while speaking to the media on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that he was with NCP and he is still with the same party. "I have already said that I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere? I am still with NCP. Whatever decision will be taken by the party, I'll accept it," said Pawar while speaking to the media.

In another development, Pawar took oath in Vidhansabha today, as an elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) "As an elected Member of Legislative Assembly of NCP, took oath in Vidhansabha today. Pledged to respect and have faith in our Constitution, maintain the sovereignty and unity of our country while fulfilling all my duties diligently," Ajit Pawar tweeted.

The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected MLAs began in Maharashtra Assembly in a special session on Wednesday after days of political uncertainty and surprising turn of events in the state. The oath was administered by newly appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar here at the Raj Bhavan.

Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events. However, Ajit Pawar also resigned as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister yesterday. Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

285 members take oath at Maha Assembly's special session

A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held here on Wednesday where the oath was administered to 285 newly-elected members. In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar BJP and Devendra Bhuyar Swabhi...

Maha Vikas Aghadi meet: Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal

Maha Vikas Aghadi meet Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopalreach Sharad Pawars Mumbai residence....

Govt non-committal on isuse of restoring Internet in J-K

The government on Wednesday remained non-committal over the issue of restoring Internet facility in the Kashmir Valley. When the House was discussing the issue of broadband and Internet facility in rural areas of the country during Question...

UPDATE 2-Man City owner draws $500 mln investment from private equity firm Silver Lake

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to invest 500 million in the owners of English soccer champions Manchester City, valuing the Premier League clubs owner at 4.8 billion.Silver Lake will buy just over 10 of Abu Dhabi-controlled...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019