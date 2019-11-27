International Development News
Demand in RS for setting up regional benches of SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:46 IST
A demand to set up regional benches of the Supreme Court to ease pressure of litigations in the apex court and provide convenience to litigants in states was made in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Vaiko of the MDMK sought a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai, saying it will ease backlog of cases in the apex court, which stood at 54,013 currently.

With the apex court being in the national capital only, litigants are discouraged to seek justice because of the travel involved in doing as also the language barrier and court fee, he said. "Supreme Court bench must be established in Southern India in Chennai," he said.

P Wilson (DMK) said parliamentary standing committees in the past have recommended regional benches of the Supreme Court as only those who can afford can currently file pleas in the apex court. Shanta Chhetri (TMC) wanted Indian Railways to give priority to modernise the Toy Train in Darjeeling as it is a major tourist attraction.

D P Vats (BJP) wanted that MPLADS funds be released in yearly instalments of Rs 5 crore irrespective of utilisation fund. Currently it takes 2-3 years for the funds to be released as first an estimate is made, sanction done and only after completion of work are the funds released, he said.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, asked who would be the loser if the money is released and not spent. T Subbarami Reddy of the Congress sought urgent attention of the government for undertaking maintenance and repair work at the Srisailam Dam on the Krishna River in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the 60-year-old dam urgently needs attention failing which it may lead to devastation in the catchment area..

