International Development News
Development News Edition

LJP releases third list of 24 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday released the third list of 24 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:16 IST
LJP releases third list of 24 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) list for 24 candidates . Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday released the third list of 24 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. According to the statement released by party secretary-general Abdul Khaliq, candidates Varun Paswan will be contesting from Chandankiyari constituency, Damodar Paswan from Bagodar, Baleshwar Mandal from Jamtara, Kedar Paswan from Jamua, Deenananth Thakur from Jharia and Niwas Mandal from Sarath.

LJP had released its second list of five candidates on November 13. Lok Janshakti Party National President Chirag Paswan had on November 12 announced that his party will contest the upcoming elections in the state on 50 seats.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Trade war looms large on UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25)

As climate change activists from across the world are urging the nations for immediate action, a new trade war seems to be looming large on the UN Climate Change Conference 2019 COP25. After withdrawal of the United States from Paris Agreem...

SPG (Amendment) Bill will restore law to its original

SPG Amendment Bill will restore law to its originalintent Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production,import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production,Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution,Storage and Advertisemen...

AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Zafaryab Jilani

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9. The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019