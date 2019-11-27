Man, nephew found dead; police suspect murder-suicide

The bodies of a 22-year-old mentally ill man and his nephew were found in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, with police suspecting that he had killed the infant and later committed suicide. The bodies of Sandeep Yadav and his seven-month-old nephew Aryan were found in a room in Vijaynagar village under the Dehat Kotwali police station on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Devranjan Verma said on Wednesday.

Sandeep, who is said to be mentally ill and under treatment, had gone for a walk taking taken his nephew along. He did not return till late in the evening and later their bodies were found in the room, the SP said. There were stab wounds on the infant's neck and on Sandeep's body. A knife and a bottle containing some poisonous substance was also found lying nearby, the SP added.

