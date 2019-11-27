Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected SGPC chief

Gobind Singh Longowal on Wednesday was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. He will head the apex gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being elected as its chief for the first time in November 2017.

Longowal's name was proposed by former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur during the meeting. Rajinder Singh Mehta was elected senior vice president, Gurbaksh Singh Nawashehar junior vice president and Harjinder Singh Dhami general secretary.

