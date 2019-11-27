Miffed over his speech being cut short, Cong MP Hariprasad walks out from RS

Congress MP BK Hariprasad on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his speech during "Zero-Hour" as he raised the issue of floods in northern parts of Karnataka. Naidu said that Zero Hour is meant for "matters of urgent importance" and not for political comments.

"Lives of several people have been affected due to the floods in most of the parts of North Karnataka in the month of September and October. Central Government should do what it can to reinstall the lives of the farmers and the people who are been victimized in the floods," said BK Hariprasad. The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice. (ANI)

