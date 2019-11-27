International Development News
4 killed as car collides with truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Four people have died in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday night when the car headed for Deedwana from Salasar collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction in the Jaswantgarh police station area, they said.

All four passengers travelling in the car were killed, the police said. They were identified as Irshad, Afzal, Amir and Yusuf, all in the age group of 20 and 30 years, officials said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after conducting post-mortem and a case was registered against the truck driver, who is at large, they said. The case is being further investigated, the police said.

