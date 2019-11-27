International Development News
ED attaches assets worth Rs 1 cr of former Andhra Pradesh tehsildar under PMLA

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-11-2019 19:03 IST
The ED has attached assets worth over Rs one crore of a former tehsildar of Andhra Pradesh and her family under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, the federal agency said on Wednesday. The attached assets include six plots of land located at various places in Nellore district, one apartment each in Nellore and Bengaluru, three individual house properties and a car, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of properties of Ganta Suseela, a former tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore district of the state, her son Bandela Sandeep and daughter Vutukuru Priyanka under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Probe revealed that Suseela had indulged in corruption while holding public offices. She had amassed assets and wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income, including income of her family members, the ED alleged.

The total value of the properties attached is Rs 1.08 crore. It has filed a criminal case of money laundering against her taking cognisance of an FIR and a charge sheet filed by the anti-corruption bureau in the state.

"Investigation established that these 12 immovable and movable assets were illegally acquired from the proceeds of crime generated through criminal misconduct and corrupt practices as a public servant and accordingly the same have been attached under the PMLA," the ED said.

