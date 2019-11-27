International Development News
Indian Coast Guard to set up helicopter base in Puducherry

  • PTI
  • Pondy
  Updated: 27-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:34 IST
The Indian Coast Guard has plans to set up a helicopter base in Puducherry to address coastal security concerns. Additional Director General Virender Singh Pathania, Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard), Vishakapatnam, visited Puducherry on Wednesday to take stock of the state of preparedness of operational assets of the ICG.

During his visit he called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. The role of enhanced security and increased surveillance of the Puducherry and Karaikal coasts came in for discussion during the meeting.

A release from office of Lt Governor said the Commander informed Bedi that additional assets had been allocated to Karaikal region of the Union Territory. It said the Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) also informed the Lt Governor that the coast guardhad a proposal to set up a helicopter base in Puducherry to enable it to have enhanced search and rescue operations and also address coastal security concerns here.

Bedi requested the coast guard to work with the local fishermen community for their uplift in collaboration with non-governmental organisations. The Commander said a regular community interaction programme was in place in Puducherry to educate and assist fishermen.

The release said he told the Lt governor that the main area of concern was to educate the fishermen about the need for carrying life saving equipment for their survival during distress at sea.PTI COR BN BN.

