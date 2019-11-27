Drug peddler arrested in Delhi, heroin seized

A 35-year-old man allegedly involved in supplying narcotics substance was arrested from west Delhi's Tagore Garden Extension, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Ajay Chatra, is a resident of Central Delhi's Karol Bagh.

Acting on a tip-off, Chatra was apprehended at around 1 PM on Tuesday from near Durga Mandir, Tagore Garden Extension, when he was coming on a scooter to deliver contraband substances, the police said. Heroin weighing 197.17gm was recovered from him, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Rajouri Garden police station, he said.

