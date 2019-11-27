International Development News
Development News Edition

Met all requirements under rules in recruitment process of persons with disabilities: Rlys

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:39 IST
Met all requirements under rules in recruitment process of persons with disabilities: Rlys

The railways on Wednesday said it has met all the requirements under the rules in the recruitment process of persons with disabilities (PwDs), but is still trying to find ways to accommodate the disabled agitators who protested at Mandi House for jobs. Traffic came to a standstill in the Central Delhi area because of the protestors who claimed to have applied for Group D jobs with the railways and were demanding jobs under the disability quota.

The railways said it has scrutinised a list of 184 'divyangjan' candidates across 10 railway zones submitted for consideration for jobs by the group and found that none has secured the qualifying marks of 28 per cent. Manoj Pandey, the member of Staff Railway Board, said railway representatives had multiple meetings with the agitators to try and find out their grievances. One of the demands of the group was that unfilled vacancies across different disabilities be merged.

He said the ministry is considering some 'divyangjan' candidates who said that they have unwittingly applied only against one disability (mainly locomotor disability) even though they have more than one disability and therefore are eligible for consideration under the Multi Disability (MD) quota. "Extant rules do not permit their merger. Rules, however, provide that if the nature of disabilities in an establishment is such that a person of specific category of disability cannot be employed in a year, the vacancies are to be carried forward to next year and only then interchanged among different disability categories if shortfall is still there," Pandey said.

Under the rules, one per cent reservation against each of four disability categories has been provided as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. He also said that the entire recruitment process, including formation of panels, is almost over and that panels for 55,390 candidates in respect of 63,202 notified vacancies, including panels for around 1021 PwD candidates with 366 people with visual disability, 175 with hearing disability, 417 with locomotor disability and 13 with multiple disabilities have already been issued.

"Panels for remaining vacancies are expected to be issued by the end of this year. Formation of panels means that zone has already been allotted to such candidates and 44,948 candidates have joined also. In the circumstances, giving option for changing zone at this juncture is not possible," the railways said. The protesters also demanded a common merit list for all 'divyangjan' candidates across all railway zones, which the railway said was not feasible as they were zone-specific.

Multi disability which was included in the latest disability act includes dwarfism, acid attack victims, thalassemia, mental illness among others. PTI ASG ASG SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's graph shirking, its ideology would be rejected very soon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJPs graph was continuously shirking and the partys ideology would be rejected across the country very soon. People of this country are teaching the party a lesson and very soon th...

Rallying-Ogier replaces Tanak in all-new Toyota lineup for 2020

Six-times rally world champion Sebastien Ogier will race for Toyota next season in an all-new driver lineup after the departure of 2019 title winner Ott Tanak. The 35-year-old Frenchman, who competed with Citroen this season, will join Wels...

UPDATE 2-Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vaticans financial regulator, following unprecedented police raids on the organization as part of an investigation into the purchase of luxury London real...

City want to keep Guardiola for years to come, says chairman

London, Nov 27 AFP Manchester City want to keep Pep Guardiola at the helm for many years to come, says the English champions chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Guardiola -- who stayed for four seasons with Barcelona and three terms with Bayern M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019