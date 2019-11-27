International Development News
1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt data

  Updated: 27-11-2019 19:50 IST
The Chinese Army transgressed into Indian territory 1025 times between 2016 and 2018, according to government data. The number of transgressions by Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017. The number of such cases reported in 2018 was 326, as per details provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on the issue, he said India is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges. He said the details of Chinese incursions in 2019 are being collected.

Naik said there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and that there are areas where both sides have differing perception about it. "Due to both sides undertaking patrolling up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur. Government is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges," he said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been maintaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The two sides have already held over 20 rounds of border talks under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue which was set up to find an early solution to the border dispute. Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

India deployed more troops and increased patrolling in the mountainous terrains along the borders with China following the Doklam face-off. Naik said India and China exchanged views on outstanding issues, including on the boundary question during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India in October.

"Issues discussed also included efforts to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on political parameters and guiding principles agreed by two sides in 2005," he said. To a separate question on Indian Army's recent military exercise, Him Vijay, in Arunachal Pradesh, Naik called it a routine drill.

"It was conducted to validate operational capabilities of our combat formations. Training exercises are conducted from within available resources and funds. The exercise was an all Arms exercise and approximately a division strength participated," he said. The exercise coincide with Xi's visit to India and Beijing had apparently expressed its displeasure over it to New Delhi.

The Indian Army officials had said that the exercise has nothing to do with the Chinese President's visit to India. The minister said about 72 joint exercises were conducted by Army, 39 by Navy, 21 by Indian Air Force in the last four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

