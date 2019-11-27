International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 5,000 cases of snatching registered till Oct 31 this year

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:45 IST
Over 5,000 cases of snatching registered till Oct 31 this year

Over 5,000 cases of snatching were registered till October 31 and three complaints were received by the Delhi Police regarding non-registration of cases related to snatching this year, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"In 2019, up to October 31, 5,307 snatching cases have been registered by Delhi Police. However, three complaints have been received by Delhi Police this year regarding non-registration of cases of snatching or registration under inappropriate sections of law, on which action has been initiated by them," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

"As reported by the Delhi Police, instructions have been issued to all police stations to ensure registration of FIRs in cognizable cases under proper section of law," the Union minister of state for home said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pak lawyers' body announces countrywide strike on Thursday over Bajwa extension, Musharraf case

In an unusual turn of events, Pakistans top body of lawyers announced a countrywide strike on Thursday to protest what it called unconstitutional efforts of the Imran Khan government to extend service of the army chief and stop verdict agai...

Lebanon business group suspends call for three-day strike -state news agency

A Lebanese business group called off a three-day general strike that was to begin on Thursday, state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.The Lebanese Economic Bodies group, which includes industrialists and bankers, called for the strike ...

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Madam Secretary Season 6 was premiered on October 6 after a hiatus of around 5.5 months. Till date, eight episodes have been aired and fans are passionately waiting for episode 9 to come. Read the spoilers below at your own risk.Madam Secre...

Egypt sentences top militant suspect Ashmawy to death

An Egyptian military court sentenced top Islamist militant suspect Hisham al-Ashmawy to death on Wednesday after convicting him of orchestrating several high-profile attacks, the armed forces said. Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019