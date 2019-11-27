Over 5,000 cases of snatching registered till Oct 31 this year

Over 5,000 cases of snatching were registered till October 31 and three complaints were received by the Delhi Police regarding non-registration of cases related to snatching this year, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"In 2019, up to October 31, 5,307 snatching cases have been registered by Delhi Police. However, three complaints have been received by Delhi Police this year regarding non-registration of cases of snatching or registration under inappropriate sections of law, on which action has been initiated by them," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

"As reported by the Delhi Police, instructions have been issued to all police stations to ensure registration of FIRs in cognizable cases under proper section of law," the Union minister of state for home said.

