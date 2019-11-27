King and Queen of Sweden on six-day visit to India from Sunday
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will undertake a six-day visit to India beginning Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.
The King will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, it said.
Apart from Delhi, the Royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand.
