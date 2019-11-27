Six accused persons convicted for forming ISIS/Daish-inspired terrorist module

The NIA Special Court, Ernakulam convicted six accused persons on November 25 and pronounced the quantum of punishment to them today in a case that was registered against them for forming ISIS/Daish-inspired terrorist module in 2016. The accused have been identified as Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad NK, Safvan P, and Moinudheen PK. Accused Jasim NK was acquitted of the charges, given a benefit of doubt.

The case was registered suo motu by NIA, based on credible information regarding the conspiracy and the consequent formation of the ISIS/Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL, during August 2016, by the accused persons and their associates. The accused persons were arrested by NIA on October 2, 2016, from Kanakamala in Kannur district, when they had assembled as part of their preparations to conduct terrorist attacks in Kerala targeting prominent persons including Judges, politicians, and police officers besides at places of tourist importance in Tamil Nadu where foreigners, especially Jews, congregate.

Accused Manseed Muhmood has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 15,000. Swalih Mohammed has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 15,000. Rashid Ali has been sentenced to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 15,000. Ramshad NK has been sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 25,000.

Safvan P has been sentenced to 8 years of rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 10,000. Moinudheen PK has been sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 50,000. (ANI)

