DAVV gets NAAC A plus grade
City-based Devi AhilyaVishwavadiyalaya (DAVV) has been granted "A-Plus" grade by theNational Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), whichbecame the first such varsity in MP and Chhattisgarh to bagthe prestigious status
Established in 1964, the varsity has around 11,000students. PTI LAL MASNSK NSK
