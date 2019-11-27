DAVV gets NAAC A plus grade

City-based Devi AhilyaVishwavadiyalaya (DAVV) has been granted "A-Plus" grade by theNational Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), whichbecame the first such varsity in MP and Chhattisgarh to bagthe prestigious status

Established in 1964, the varsity has around 11,000students. PTI LAL MASNSK NSK

