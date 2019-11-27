International Development News
Two-day special session of Raj Legislative Assembly to begin Thursday

A two-day special session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin here from Thursday. Various aspects of the Constitution, basic duties mentioned in it and views of B R Ambedkar will be discussed during the special session.

Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting was held at the assembly complex here on Wednesday, which was chaired by Speaker C P Joshi. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, Government Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Bhartiya Tribal Party's Ramprasad, RLP's Pukhraj, CPIM's Balram Poonia.

