International Development News
Development News Edition

MP CM meets three-year-old ambidextrous girl from Ujjain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:46 IST
MP CM meets three-year-old ambidextrous girl from Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday met Shanjan Thamma, a three-year-old ambidextrous girl from Ujjain, and praised her "extraordinary" talent and "multi-faceted" personality. Shanjan met the chief minister at his office in the state secretariat here along with her mother.

Patting Shanjan on the back, Kamal Nath said, "The state is blessed to have a girl like you with such an extraordinary talent and multi-faced personality. The continuous efforts made with dedication by your parents to nurture your talent are commendable. Such talents need to be groomed." "You are scaling newer heights with your determination, encouraged by your parents. My best wishes to you to earn respect and bring laurels to your parents, the state and the country," he told her. Shanjan's mother, Mansi, told the chief minister that her daughter started writing with both her hands when she was just ten months old, Nath's public relations officer Manoj Pathak told PTI.

"My daughter created a record when she memorised the national song, the national anthem and 'Sare jahan se accha, Hindustan hamara' at a very young age," she said. Shanjan also has knowledge of science, politics and the world geography, her mother told the CM.

The toddler's name entered the Asia Book of Records as the youngest ambidextrous writer and the process to get her name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records is currently on. Shanjan has her own library of 250 books, Mansi said, adding that she quit her job as a software engineer to nurture her daughter's talent.

According to Pathak, Mansi claimed that Shanjan knows by heart the names of 235 countries out of the world's 247 countries and their capitals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has no plans to reduce price for 5G spectrum

The government on Wednesday said it has no plans to reduce prices of 5G spectrum for the upcoming auction. Industry bodies and telecom operators have been demanding a revision in the proposed base price for 5G spectrum auction, claiming tha...

UPDATE 1-Iran says 200,000 took to streets in anti-government protests

Iran gave a glimpse on Wednesday into the scale of what may have been the biggest anti-government protests in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic, with an official saying 200,000 people had taken part and a lawmaker saying 7,000 wer...

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandh...

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income. V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019