MP CM meets three-year-old ambidextrous girl from Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday met Shanjan Thamma, a three-year-old ambidextrous girl from Ujjain, and praised her "extraordinary" talent and "multi-faceted" personality. Shanjan met the chief minister at his office in the state secretariat here along with her mother.

Patting Shanjan on the back, Kamal Nath said, "The state is blessed to have a girl like you with such an extraordinary talent and multi-faced personality. The continuous efforts made with dedication by your parents to nurture your talent are commendable. Such talents need to be groomed." "You are scaling newer heights with your determination, encouraged by your parents. My best wishes to you to earn respect and bring laurels to your parents, the state and the country," he told her. Shanjan's mother, Mansi, told the chief minister that her daughter started writing with both her hands when she was just ten months old, Nath's public relations officer Manoj Pathak told PTI.

"My daughter created a record when she memorised the national song, the national anthem and 'Sare jahan se accha, Hindustan hamara' at a very young age," she said. Shanjan also has knowledge of science, politics and the world geography, her mother told the CM.

The toddler's name entered the Asia Book of Records as the youngest ambidextrous writer and the process to get her name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records is currently on. Shanjan has her own library of 250 books, Mansi said, adding that she quit her job as a software engineer to nurture her daughter's talent.

According to Pathak, Mansi claimed that Shanjan knows by heart the names of 235 countries out of the world's 247 countries and their capitals..

