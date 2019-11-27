International Development News
Development News Edition

Posters stating Ajit Pawar 'future CM' put up in Maharashtra

Hours after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar returned to the party fold, posters calling him the 'future Chief Minister of Maharashtra' were put up here in Baramati on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Baramati (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:52 IST
Posters stating Ajit Pawar 'future CM' put up in Maharashtra
Posters ofAjit Pawar put up in Baramati, Maharashtra on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar returned to the party fold, posters calling him the 'future Chief Minister of Maharashtra' were put up here in Baramati on Wednesday. The posters put up NCP workers state, "...let us decide now what you should or should not do. Whole of Maharashtra is looking towards you as a future Chief Minister".

Ajit Pawar, who won from Pune's Baramati seat with a margin of 1.65 lakh votes, back stabbed his party on Saturday after joining hands with the BJP and becoming deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state. Following the merger, the NCP sacked him as its legislature unit leader. However, he continues to be a member of the party.

In a surprising development on Tuesday, he stepped down from the post of Deputy Chief Minister citing "personal reason", following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister stating that BJP did not have a majority with Ajit's quitting. Earlier in the day, Pawar said that he was with NCP and he is still with the same party.

"I have already said that I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere? I am still with NCP. Whatever decision will be taken by the party, I'll accept it," said Pawar while speaking to the media. In another development, Pawar took oath in Vidhansabha today, as an elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

"As an elected Member of Legislative Assembly of NCP, took oath in Vidhan Sabha today. Pledged to respect and have faith in our Constitution, maintain the sovereignty and unity of our country while fulfilling all my duties diligently," Ajit Pawar tweeted. The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected MLAs began in Maharashtra Assembly in a special session on Wednesday after days of political uncertainty and surprising turn of events in the state.

The oath was administered by newly appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar here at the Raj Bhavan. Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandh...

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income. V...

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says he met Congress

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says he met Congresschief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and invited her to swearing-in ofnew Maharashtra govt....

Jharkhand assembly poll: BJP promises mobile phone to farmers, one job for every BPL family

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised mobile phone to every farmer, one job for below the poverty line BPL family in the state if voted to power again in the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly polls. Rs 5,000 each will be provided to as many farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019