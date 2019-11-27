Minor boy apprehended and 23-year-old man arrested for mobile thefts at metro stations

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Wednesday from Chandni Chowk metro station for alleged mobile thefts, police said. The juvenile has been committing thefts at metro and railway stations for the past two years. He used to keep a watch over passengers who may carry money or mobile phones with them, they said.

"During patrolling at about 9:30 AM, the boy was seen roaming at platform. On finding his activities suspicious, a search was made and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession," said Vikram K Porwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro). In another incident, 23-year-old Nitesh was arrested from New Delhi metro station for allegedly stealing mobile phones, the officer said, adding a stolen mobile phone was recovered from him.

The accused is addicted to drugs and works at a saree shop in Chandni Chowk, he said.

