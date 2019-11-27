International Development News
Constitution Day celebrations: Rare pictures of BR Ambedkar displayed in Hyderabad

A three-day exhibition on the Indian Constitution was organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau at Osmania University here wherein rare black and white photographs of Dr BR Ambedkar were displayed as a part of the Constitution Day celebrations.

Rare black and white pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar displayed at Osmania University in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A three-day exhibition on the Indian Constitution was organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau at Osmania University here wherein rare black and white photographs of Dr BR Ambedkar were displayed as a part of the Constitution Day celebrations. K Stevenson, Head of the Department (HOD) for Journalism and Communication at Osmania University, told ANI: "The idea to conduct a photo exhibition here was conceived by the Regional Outreach Bureau. This is to mark the commemoration day of the Indian Constitution 70 years back."

"We thought it is a wonderful opportunity as we have more than ten thousand students at the campus. This is for the first time in the history of Arts College that we have organized an event on the Constitution," he added. Further, he said, "The aim was to educate people and to offer a glimpse into the making of Constitution which has survived 70 long years. There were several countries that have framed their Constitution similarly. However, not many survived for a long time."

Abhishek, a student, said: "The pictures on how the Constitution was framed consuming almost 2 years, 11months, and 18 days, Ambedkar's involvement in maha Satyagraha, broad pictures of features of the Constitution like the preamble, directive principles of state policies etc. are displayed here. This inspires us a lot." Echoing his opinion, another student Ramya said that it has been a wonderful experience for the youth and the handwritten notes of Ambedkar were the main attraction of the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

