Man axes 5 family members to death in Jharkhand

A man allegedly hacked five members of his family to death in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday, police said. Gango Das axed his 50-year-old mother, 30-year-old pregnant wife, a son and two daughters to death at Masmohana village at around 2 am on Wednesday, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Koderma, Rajendra Prasad said.

He said Das appeared to be mentally unstable and has been admitted to a hospital. The accused has been arrested and an FIR registered against him with Naval Sahi police station, Prasad said, adding that the case is being investigated.

One member of the family has also been seriously injured in the incident and is admitted to a hospital, he added..

