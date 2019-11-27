International Development News
Development News Edition

AIMPLB to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Zafaryab Jilani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:49 IST
AIMPLB to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Zafaryab Jilani
Image Credit: ANI

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9. "The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told PTI.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque. Stressing that the decision of the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants, will have no effect on the AIMPLB decision, Jilani said the board has already taken a final decision in this regard in its meeting here on November 17.

"Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to pursue the case won't legally affect us. All Muslim organizations are on the same page," Jilani was quoted as saying in a tweet by the AIMPLB. "The date for filing the review petition cannot be announced as of now as it is yet to be decided on whose behalf it will be filed," Jilani said, alleging that prospective Muslim parties, who can file the review petition, are being harassed by the Ayodhya police.

Police are warning Muslim litigants that they will be framed and put behind bars if they file a review petition. This behavior of police can also be mentioned in the petition that will be moved before the apex court, the AIMPLB secretary said. Denying allegations made by Jilani, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said if he (Jilani) has some proof he should present it.

Some persons are disheartened by the atmosphere of brotherhood on Ayodhya, he added. Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Ashish Tiwari reiterated the same thing and said no one can deprive anyone of his fundamental rights.

"Why will police stop anyone," he said. In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aaditya invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on T...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy picks up in Q3; data surprise on the upside

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and there are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close. The modest firming in growth reported on Wednesday b...

New sex offenders register may deter Nigerians with 'no conscience'

Employers must use Nigerias new national sex offenders register to vet their staff for it to succeed and the public must be made aware that it exists, rights activists said on Wednesday.The online database will contain the names of people c...

'Namami Gange' pavilion in Sonepur Mela educating masses on river cleanliness

National Mission for Clean Ganga NMCG has put up a stall in the ongoing Sonepur Mela to create public awareness towards cleanliness of River Ganga. Multiple standees and banners aim to directly influence the locals and visitors living along...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019