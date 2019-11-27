'Namami Gange' pavilion in Sonepur Mela educating masses on river cleanliness

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has put up a stall in the ongoing 'Sonepur Mela' to create public awareness towards cleanliness of River Ganga. Multiple standees and banners aim to directly influence the locals and visitors living along the bank of the river who are largely responsible for the health of the river.

The campaign has received considerable public support. Aditya, a member of the pavilion staff said, "We are spreading awareness amongst people of keeping the river clean. We are telling them that they should not throw polythene and other plastics in the river. People have acknowledged this initiative and they come in large numbers to understand and participate in the awareness campaign. People have appreciated our work."

Ganga is revered across the country as a symbol of spiritual purity. The river water of Ganga is indispensable to the rituals and prayers of people in India. However, there are many practices which are not associated with the belief and spirituality and are polluting the river. Soap lather, plastic disposal, and sewage dumping are few among the many causes for river pollution.

The government has been working to put a plug on such practices. The coordinated multi-dimensional steps have also reaped dividends. Sikandar Hari Om, a visitor at the event said, "Ganga is pious and we should maintain its cleanliness. Today, people are more prone to illness owing to environmental degradation. I just want to say that we should not throw flowers and other worship material in the river and instead use produce compost which will eventually help in the nation's development. The lather produced by soap is only polluting the river."

'Sonepur Mela', the annual and the largest cattle fair held on the confluence of River Ganga and Gandak in Sonpur district is not just confined to the cattle-trading but provides a huge platform for people to exchange ideas. (ANI)

