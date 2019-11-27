International Development News
Development News Edition

'Namami Gange' pavilion in Sonepur Mela educating masses on river cleanliness

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has put up a stall in the ongoing 'Sonepur Mela' to create public awareness towards cleanliness of River Ganga.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sonepur (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:39 IST
'Namami Gange' pavilion in Sonepur Mela educating masses on river cleanliness
Visuals from Namami Gange pavilion in Sonepur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has put up a stall in the ongoing 'Sonepur Mela' to create public awareness towards cleanliness of River Ganga. Multiple standees and banners aim to directly influence the locals and visitors living along the bank of the river who are largely responsible for the health of the river.

The campaign has received considerable public support. Aditya, a member of the pavilion staff said, "We are spreading awareness amongst people of keeping the river clean. We are telling them that they should not throw polythene and other plastics in the river. People have acknowledged this initiative and they come in large numbers to understand and participate in the awareness campaign. People have appreciated our work."

Ganga is revered across the country as a symbol of spiritual purity. The river water of Ganga is indispensable to the rituals and prayers of people in India. However, there are many practices which are not associated with the belief and spirituality and are polluting the river. Soap lather, plastic disposal, and sewage dumping are few among the many causes for river pollution.

The government has been working to put a plug on such practices. The coordinated multi-dimensional steps have also reaped dividends. Sikandar Hari Om, a visitor at the event said, "Ganga is pious and we should maintain its cleanliness. Today, people are more prone to illness owing to environmental degradation. I just want to say that we should not throw flowers and other worship material in the river and instead use produce compost which will eventually help in the nation's development. The lather produced by soap is only polluting the river."

'Sonepur Mela', the annual and the largest cattle fair held on the confluence of River Ganga and Gandak in Sonpur district is not just confined to the cattle-trading but provides a huge platform for people to exchange ideas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Euro 2020 matches in Russia not affected by sanctions- WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Wednesday that a recommendation to bar Russia from hosting major sporting events will not affect the Euro 2020 soccer championships or the 2021 Champions League final.A WADA committee this week reco...

Rare Mozart portrait flies above presale estimate at Paris auction

A rare portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sold for 4 million euros on Wednesday at Christies in Paris, rocketing past the auction houses presale estimate of 800,000-1.2 million euros. The artwork, one of four portraits of the Austrian comp...

UPDATE 3-Italy says ESM reform can’t be changed, League threatens to sue PM

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday euro zone countries would probably sign off on a reform of the regions bailout fund in February, rather than next month as previously planned. The reform of the fund, known as the...

Heat F Butler (illness) likely out versus Rockets

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler will likely miss Wednesdays game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Butler missed the teams morning shootaround in Houston with Spoelstra telling reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019