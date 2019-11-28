Kiran Bedi inaugurates All India Police Science Congress in Lucknow

A two-day All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) was on Thursday inaugurated here by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi. During various sessions of the event, police officers, research scholars and others will present their papers.

Lucknow last hosted the AIPSC in 1997. "The home ministry and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) is organizing the 47th AIPSC here," DGP OP Singh said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in the concluding session on Friday. Subjects selected for the congress include-- reforms in policing: challenges at field level and required measures; forensic sciences: resources up-gradation and effective use in the investigation; and safety of women and children - fresh initiatives and dividends.

Besides these, the other subjects are -- the role of social media in countering radicalization and terrorism; inculcating right kind of attitudes in police officers - training and beyond and use of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) / Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in the advancement of criminal justice. Bedi arrived here on Wednesday and called on Governor Anandiben Patel.

