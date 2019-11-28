Maha: Naxals block road ahead of PLGA week

Ahead of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' observed by Naxals, the rebels blocked a road by laying trees in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday morning, a police official said. Naxal banners and leaflets asking people to support the 'PLGA week', to be observed from December 2 to 8, were found on the blocked Allapalli-Bhamragadh road in the district, located around 170 km from here, he said.

"The road is located two km from Permili near Arendha gate. Naxals placed trees on the road to block it," he said. Since 2000, the PLGA week is observed annually by Naxals in the memory of their slain leaders and cadre.

They hold meetings and gatherings during this period and engage in propaganda, recruit new members, review operations, besides resorting to damaging roads, public property and carrying out attacks on security forces, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)