International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: Naxals block road ahead of PLGA week

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:24 IST
Maha: Naxals block road ahead of PLGA week

Ahead of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' observed by Naxals, the rebels blocked a road by laying trees in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday morning, a police official said. Naxal banners and leaflets asking people to support the 'PLGA week', to be observed from December 2 to 8, were found on the blocked Allapalli-Bhamragadh road in the district, located around 170 km from here, he said.

"The road is located two km from Permili near Arendha gate. Naxals placed trees on the road to block it," he said. Since 2000, the PLGA week is observed annually by Naxals in the memory of their slain leaders and cadre.

They hold meetings and gatherings during this period and engage in propaganda, recruit new members, review operations, besides resorting to damaging roads, public property and carrying out attacks on security forces, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Pakistan's top court to rule on controversial extension for army chief

Pakistans top court will rule on Thursday whether to grant an extension to the countrys army chief, in a rare case that pits the judiciary against the government and the military.The cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan approved a three-yea...

UPDATE 1-France's EDF launches construction of Scottish windfarm

French power group EDF, which has faced criticism in Britain over cost over-runs at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project, said it would build a new Scottish windfarm. State-controlled EDF said it would start construction of the 450 megawatts...

Karan Johar celebrates 16 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

As Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked 16 years, director Karan Johar shared his love for the movie, which is close to his heart. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019