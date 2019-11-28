Fake call centre busted in Noida, 45 held

Cyber Crime Cell of Gautam Buddh Nagar busted a fake call centre operating in Noida Sector 6 and arrested 45 people in connection, police said. The incident took place on November 27.

Sixteen walkie talkie phones, 29 mobile phones and two computers were recovered in the raid. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar, "Members of the gang used to pose as officials of Flipkart, Myntra and other online shopping sites and dupe people on the pretext of giving them cashback and security money."

"This gang has duped thousands of innocent people," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)