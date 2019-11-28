International Development News
Development News Edition

Most parts of Kashmir witness snowfall

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:08 IST
Most parts of Kashmir witness snowfall

Most parts of Kashmir, including areas in the plains of the Valley, received snowfall overnight, a meteorological department official said on Thursday. The higher reaches and some areas in the plains of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall which began on Wednesday and continued through the night, the official said.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded about 10 inches of fresh snowfall during the night, he said. Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded 11 inches of snow, while Qazigund and Kokernag – both in the south -- received five inches and seven inches of snowfall respectively, the official said.

He said Srinagar and the areas around it recorded about two centimetres of snowfall. There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley including Zojilla Pass, Amarnath Cave, Sonamarg, Gurez and Mughal Road, he added.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till December 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Farmers supporting YSRCP protest against TDP Chief Naidu

Andhra Pradeshs farmers supporting YSRCP government on Thursday staged a protest and displayed black flags to TDP Chief N. Chandrababu while he was on his way to Amaravati to inspect the status of various construction works. The farmers pro...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

Iraqi forces kill 8 protesters, authorities move to stem unrest

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least eight protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya on Thursday and authorities set up joint military-civilian crisis cells to stem unrest after demonstrators burned an Iranian consulate. Security for...

Lillard, Blazers race past Thunder

With a hot start and a strong third quarter fueled by their starting lineup, the Portland Trail Blazers picked up a blowout win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 136-119 on Wednesday. It was a balanced scoring effort for Portland in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019