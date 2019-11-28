Andhra Pradesh: Farmers supporting YSRCP protest against TDP Chief Naidu

Andhra Pradesh's farmers supporting YSRCP government on Thursday staged a protest and displayed black flags to TDP Chief N. Chandrababu while he was on his way to Amaravati to inspect the status of various construction works. The farmers protested when N. Chandrababu Naidu's entourage was on its way to the site of the construction works in Amaravati.

Former Chief Minister Naidu's entourage had to face the protest while it was passing near Venkatapalem, on its way to the site of the construction works in Amaravati. Earlier in the day, Naidu had attacked the YSRCP government for stalling the development of the Amaravati capital area and said the city is the future of Andhra Pradesh.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, Naidu said he wanted to develop Amaravati on the lines of Hyderabad and to make it the state's financial hub. "Telangana receives 56 per cent to 70 per cent revenue requirements from Hyderabad which was developed by me. With that experience, I planned Amaravati, a self-financed project. If it is completed, it will generate revenue and employment," Naidu said.

Naidu said that he wanted to develop all cities but the Jaganmohan Reddy government was "destroying" the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)