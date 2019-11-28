International Development News
Government seeks Parliament nod for additional expenditure of Rs 21,246 crore

The government on Thursday sought permission from Parliament for an additional expenditure of Rs 21246 crore in the current fiscal year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:31 IST
Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The government on Thursday sought permission from Parliament for an additional expenditure of Rs 21246 crore in the current fiscal year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha.

Of the gross additional expenditure of Rs 21246.16 crore, the net cash outgo is Rs 18995.51 crore. The major heads include Rs 1500 crore for Defence Ministry for meeting additional expenditure towards payment of pay and allowances of Army, Rs 2500 crore for recapitalisation of insurance companies and grants to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Rs 8820.60 crore. The grants to the two new Union Territories are in lieu of Jammu and Kashmir's share of 14th finance commission award.

An expenditure of Rs 3387.46 crore has been sought for the Home Ministry for meeting expenditure towards salaries and cost of ration. The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 includes 64 grants and two appropriations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

