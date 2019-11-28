International Development News
Development News Edition

Jharkhand: Security tightened in Latehar district ahead of assembly polls

District administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies Latehar and Manika, where the Naxal attack took place a few days ago. The elections in these two areas are scheduled to take place on November 30.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Latehar (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:32 IST
Jharkhand: Security tightened in Latehar district ahead of assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

District administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies Latehar and Manika, where the Naxal attack took place a few days ago. The elections in these two areas are scheduled to take place on November 30. The district administration has expressed confidence that they have made all the requisite arrangements and are sure that the voting will take place in a peaceful manner in these constituencies.

"We have completed our security preparations, whether it is security or dispatch. Security forces at required places have also been deployed. We are ready to conduct the poll peacefully. Hypersensitive booths have been further divided into clusters, superclusters and zones," said Deputy commissioner of Latehar, Zeeshan Qamar while speaking to ANI. Notably, there are over 5 lakh voters in these two constituencies. And out of 679 polling booths, as many as 238 are where the probability of an attack is comparatively very high.

To avoid any untoward situation, a specific route map has also been designed based on police and patrolling parties' inputs. "Mapping has been done. Charts have been prepared, everyone has to move according to this only. No movement other than this will be allowed," Qamar added.

Moreover, partial restriction in movement across the Latehar district has been imposed from today itself. The district administration has also arranged heli-drop facilities to drop people on election duties to across 125 polling booths, where vehicles' movements are not possible.

Furthermore, a total of 60 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 850 personnel of District Armed Force and companies of units have been had roped in for the security purpose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on 3-day India visit

Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month. Rajapaksa who is in the country on the special invitatio...

EU Parliament to probe Malta rule of law as journalist murder scandal widens

The European Parliament on Thursday agreed to send a mission to Malta to probe its respect for the rule of law after the prime ministers former chief of staff was arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a journalist.Police s...

Two attacks in DR Congo kill and injured workers responding to Ebola

Two attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have killed 4 workers responding to the Ebola outbreak and injured 5 others.The attacks occurred overnight on a shared living camp in Biakato Mines and an Ebola response coordinati...

'Banana on steroids': life saver for warming world

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Described as a banana on steroids, enset may be the superfood youve never heard of, let alone tasted, but scientists say it could be a life saver for a warming world.The plant, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019