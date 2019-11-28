International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala: Man riding two-wheeler injured after cop throws lathi at him during vehicle checking

A two-wheeler rider was hospitalised with suffered serious injuries after a police officer threw a lathi at him during a vehicle inspection at Kaddakal here on Thursday. The rider apparently lost control of the bike and hit another vehicle, police said adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kollam (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:54 IST
Kerala: Man riding two-wheeler injured after cop throws lathi at him during vehicle checking
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A two-wheeler rider was hospitalised with suffered serious injuries after a police officer threw a lathi at him during a vehicle inspection at Kaddakal here on Thursday. The rider apparently lost control of the bike and hit another vehicle, police said adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The man identified as Siddique has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with serious injuries.

A protest broke out in the area after the incident, with locals disrupting traffic in the Paripally-Madathara Road demanding action against the Civil Police Officer Chandramohan who threw the lathi. Speaking to ANI, Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police Harishankar said that the police officer has been suspended pending an enquiry.

"A detailed enquiry has been ordered into the incident. Special branch DySP and Punalur DySp have been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident within 24 hours. We are also collecting the CCTV visuals to know as to what happened. As per the eye witness accounts, the bike rider lost balance after a lathi was thrown at him," he said. The incident comes at a time when Kerala High Court had issued direction not to chase anyone without helmets. The court had observed that scientific systems should be used to detect traffic violations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: TMC clean sweeps by-polls, wins all 3 Assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Thursday won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the by-poll had been held on November 25. The seats where the by-poll took place were Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.Bimalendu Sinha Roy of T...

DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited DIAL has paid total leasing fees of Rs 16,700 crore to the Airports Authority of India AAI between 2006-07 and 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thur...

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

The retail portion of Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals 10.2 billion, lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5 stake,...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centers in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said. Violence and unrest have severely hampered efforts to contain the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019