Army successfully test fires Spike anti-tank missiles

The Indian Army has successfully test-fired two Spike long-range anti-tank missiles at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh which are expected to further boost its combat prowess, officials said on Thursday.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and several commanders witnessed the firing of the newly acquired missiles on Wednesday.

Spike is a fourth-generation missile that can engage any target with precision at ranges up to 4 km, the officials said.

