Man found dead in Outer Delhi drain

The body of an unidentified man, aged around 30, was found in a drain in Outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Thursday morning, police said. According to a senior police officer, they received information regarding the body at around 10 am.

The body was pulled from the drain and no injury mark has found on it, police said. They said the body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are trying to identify the body, the officer said.

