Drafting NEP that will be acceptable for next 20 yrs was challenge: Kasturirangan

Coming up with a plan which will withstand test of scrutiny and applicability for the next 20 years was the main challenge while drafting the new National Education Policy (NEP), former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan said on Thursday.

Kasturirangan headed the committee set up by the HRD Ministry for drafting the NEP.

