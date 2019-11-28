CAG found huge irregularities in NRC updation process: Assam

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
NCP leaders Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers in Maharashtras alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were also sworn in as min...
Militia fighters in eastern Congo killed four people and injured several others in attacks on two Ebola response centers on Thursday, in what the United Nations described as a setback to efforts to contain the disease. Violence and unrest h...
Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Mahila Morcha JKBJMM on Thursday said that it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave real freedom to the people of J and K from decades-long discrimination and under development. Addressing a functi...
Paris, Nov 28 AFP President Emmanuel Macron stood by his claim Thursday that NATO is suffering brain death with no strategic cooperation among members, after talks with alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a high-stakes meeting outside ...