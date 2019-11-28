UNDP launches Accelerator Lab in India, to work on pollution, water issues

Seeking to address some of the most pressing issues facing India, including air pollution, through innovation, the UNDP on Thursday launched the country chapter of its Accelerator Lab here. The laboratory that will be housed in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office here has partnered with Indian government's Atal Innovation Mission to achieve the objectives.

"India is an epicentre of innovation and we are pleased to launch an Accelerator Lab here too, where innovators will seek to bring in their energy together to come up with solutions for common problems facing the country," UN Resident Coordinator in India Renata Lok-Dessallien said at the launch. Other issues that the laboratory will seek to address include sustainable water management and client-resilient livelihoods, a senior official of the UNDP India Office said, adding the vision is to make faster progress in meeting the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN by 2030.

