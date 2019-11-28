International Development News
Punjab: Educational institutes to get free books on teachings of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has decided to provide a free set of four books based on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to all higher educational institutes and libraries across the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh . Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government has decided to provide a free set of four books based on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to all higher educational institutes and libraries across the state. According to an official statement, these books have been published by the state's Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and are authored by the prominent writers which include 'Coffee Table Book -The Golden Tree' dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev by Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar, a book on compilation of Guru Nanak Bani and its explanation 'Guru Nanak Bani-Path and Vyakhya' by prominent Sikh scholar Dr Ratan Singh Jaggi.

It will also have a book based on the life of Guru Nanak Dev titled 'Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji -- Life and Relics' by Prof Gurbir Singh and Research Fellow Saliner Singh and another book which contains details of the 70 places in Punjab visited by Guru Nanak Dev during his lifetime 'Lonely Planet-Guru Nanak's Blessed Trail' by Puneetinder Sidhu. "Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, while receiving of the set of books from the officials of Tourism Department, said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to provide a free set of books to all the higher educational institutes and libraries of the state.

He said that this is just a small initiative of the Punjab government to connect our youths and young generation towards the invaluable teachings and message of peace and universal brotherhood preached by Guru Nanak Dev. "These books are authored by the prominent scholars which are also a rich source of information for the research scholars and academicians," added Channi.

Briefing further about this initiative, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Vikas Partap said that the two sets of books each to be sent to Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Punjab Vidhan Sabha libraries. Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Director Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, said that he has been assigned the duty to tie up with all the institutes and libraries to the safe delivery of books and said that his office is personally getting in touch with all the concerned for timely completion of this task. (ANI)

