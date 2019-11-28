Assam govt to table district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Mahila Morcha JKBJMM on Thursday said that it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave real freedom to the people of J and K from decades-long discrimination and under development. Addressing a functi...
Paris, Nov 28 AFP President Emmanuel Macron stood by his claim Thursday that NATO is suffering brain death with no strategic cooperation among members, after talks with alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a high-stakes meeting outside ...
A woman from Turkmenistan was arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 22 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The passenger was intercepted on her arrival ...
Italian police said on Thursday they uncovered a plot to form a new Nazi party and seized a cache of weapons during searches across the country. Police in 16 towns and cities from the Mediterranean island of Sicily to the Alps in northern I...