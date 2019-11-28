Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai (both Shiv Sena), Jayant
Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai (both Shiv Sena), JayantPatil, Chhagan Bhujbal (both NCP), Balasaheb Thorat and NitinRaut (both Congress) sworn in Maha ministers.
