Assam govt to extend deadline to clear dues under taxation

In order to clear long outstanding dues under various taxation acts, the Assam government on Thursday proposed to extend the deadline by three years, till March 2020. Introducing the Assam Taxation (Liquidation of Arrear Dues) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Assembly, the state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed to extend the deadline to March 31, 2020 from March 31, 2017.

"The bill seeks to restructure certain provisions of the Assam Taxation (Liquidation of Arrear Dues) Act, 2005 for the purpose of clearing up the long outstanding dues under various taxation acts," he said in the statement of objects and reasons of the bill. The bill mentioned seven different "relevant acts" for clearing the outstanding dues such as the Assam Value Added Tax Act, the Central Sales Tax Act, the Assam Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Taxation Act, the Assam Taxation (On Specified Lands) Act and the Assam Agricultural Income Tax Act among others.

It further mentioned that all the outstanding dues have to be paid that were assessed for the period up to June 30, 2017 and levied on or before February 28, 2020..

