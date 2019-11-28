International Development News
Woman doctor's charred remains found near Hyderabad

  Updated: 28-11-2019 19:47 IST
The charred body of a 27-year-old woman was found under a culvert near here on Thursday,a day after she went missing, police said. The burnt body of P Priyanka Reddy, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was noticed by some passers-by who alerted police.

Members of Reddys family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday, identified the body, police said. Police said she had gone to the hospital and returned home on Wednesday evening. She again left around 5.50 pm to go to another clinic and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab.

Her younger sister in a complaint lodged with police said she got a call from her sister at 9.22 pm stating that she was still at the plaza as someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her, taking the two-wheeler. The complainant said her sister told her that after sometime the person returned saying all shops were closed and he will try to get it repaired in some other place.

She also informed her sister that she was scared as there was a lorry in the vicinity and some people who had offered her help were near the vehicle, the complainant said. The complainant said she called her again at 9.44 pm but the phone was switched off following which they approached police.

The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case.

He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman's disappearance.PTI VVK BN BN BN BN.

