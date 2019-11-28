Man drowns in Waiganga River

A 40-year-old man drowned in the Wainganga River at Lodhitola village in Maharashtra's Gondia tehsil, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Ganraj Mansaram Sonewane, a resident of Dhapewada, had gone for a swim in the river with his friends, an official said.

The victim failed to gauge the depth of the water, lost his footing and drowned, he said. Sonewane's body was fished out by fisherman, and sent to a government hospital in Gondia for an autopsy, the official said.

The Dawnivada police has registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that further probe is underway..

