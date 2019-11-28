International Development News
Onion being sold at Rs 100, what is govt doing: DMK MP Kanimozhi

Onion being sold at Rs 100, what is govt doing: DMK MP Kanimozhi

Skyrocketing price of onion, which touched Rs 100 per kg in Delhi, was raised in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with DMK MP Kanimozhi asking what the central government was doing to check the prices. Speaking during the Zero Hour, she said the onion prices have tripled and are being sold at Rs 100 per kg and as result the budget of the middle-class family is soaring. "They are not able to afford onions," she said.

It is a very bad situation across the entire country. In Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Mumbai, the price of onions is over Rs 100 per kg, she said. "Trade analysts suggest that the current hike in onion prices is attributed to illegal hoarding of onions, excess rain, and also because of the traditional methods used by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India. And because of this, most of the onions which they have actually stored have decayed and got spoiled, Kanimozhi said.

Noting that in spite of the ban on exports, the prices are soaring, she questioned, " What the central government is doing to control the price of onion. We have also asked for a Short Duration Discussion on this. I request you to consider it because it is a very important and burning issue in the country".

