Maoist killed in Jharkhand encounter
A Maoist ultra was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Seraikela- Kharswan district of Jharkhand on Thursday, a police official said. The encounter took place at Bandi village under Kuchai police station limits, district Superintendent of Police Karthik S said.
Members of the CPI (Maoist) fired on the advancing security personnel and they retaliated, killing one of the ultras. The body of the red rebel and an improvised explosive device were found at the spot during a search operation after the half-an-hour encounter..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
