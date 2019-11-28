International Development News
Development News Edition

Maoist killed in Jharkhand encounter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seraikela
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:11 IST
Maoist killed in Jharkhand encounter

A Maoist ultra was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Seraikela- Kharswan district of Jharkhand on Thursday, a police official said. The encounter took place at Bandi village under Kuchai police station limits, district Superintendent of Police Karthik S said.

Members of the CPI (Maoist) fired on the advancing security personnel and they retaliated, killing one of the ultras. The body of the red rebel and an improvised explosive device were found at the spot during a search operation after the half-an-hour encounter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Will give concrete aid for farmers: Uddhav after cabinet meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government will ensure concrete assistance to the states farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorised. Thackeray, who was sworn in the ...

Cowardly acts by militants will not deter govt to reach out to people: JK Chief Secy

Terming the killing of sarpanch and an officer by militants in south Kashmir as inhumane, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Thursday said such cowardly acts will not deter the efforts of the government in reaching out to the people at t...

Delhi: Minor girl dies, police arrest stepfather

A stepfather has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly beating up a minor girl which led to her death in New Delhis Sultanpuri area. The accused, identified as Danish, had beaten up the minor for committing some mistake while crossing...

Govt will fulfil obligation to legislate on matter of army chief's appointment: Pakistan AG

Pakistans Attorney General Anwar Mansoor on Thursday said that the government would fulfill the obligation to legislate on the matter of an army chiefs appointment and extension of tenure. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019