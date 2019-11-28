International Development News
Anil Mukim repatriated to Guj; could be next chief secretary

  • PTI
  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:51 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:51 IST
Senior IAS officer Anil Mukim was on Thursday repatriated to Gujarat, fueling speculation that he could become the next chief secretary of the state. Incumbent chief secretary J N Singh is due to retire on November 30.

"The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved repatriation of Shri Anil Mukim, IAS, Secretary Ministry of Mines to his parent cadre with immediate effect on the request of the state government," a Government of India notification signed by Secretary of Appointments Committee P K Tripathi said. Mukim is front-runner for the post of chief secretary of Gujarat, and his repatriation makes it likely that he will replace Singh, sources in the state bureaucracy said.

Other senior IAS officers who are said to be in the contention for the post are Arvind Agarwal, Sangita Singh and Pankaj Kumar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

