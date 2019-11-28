International Development News
Development News Edition

J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh chairs security review meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a security review meeting here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu And Kashmir
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:10 IST
J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh chairs security review meeting
A security review meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a security review meeting here on Thursday.

"Dilbag Singh chairs #security review meeting. Stresses on the pro-active role of forces for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Armed Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir SP Pani, DIG CKR, SSP Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security and other senior officers of Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav-led cabinet's first decision is to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's capital in Raigad Fort

Uddhav-led cabinets first decision Rs 20 cr to conserve Chatrapati Shivaji Maharajs capital in Raigad Fort...

Golf-Besseling sets pace at scorching Leopard Creek

Wil Besseling carded a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot first- round lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday as the new European Tour season opened with special dispensation for players to wear shorts at a blazing hot Leopard C...

SAG: Indian men beat Bangladesh, women defeat Nepal in Volleyball

India made a fine start to their campaign at the 13th South Asian Games with the mens and womens volleyball teams registering wins over Bangladesh and Nepal respectively in their opening matches here on Thursday. The Indian mens team beat B...

UPDATE 2-FTSE trips on ex-div trade, U.S.-China trade doubts

Londons FTSE 100 retreated from a near four-month high on Thursday, weighed down by stocks trading ex-dividend and as U.S. ratification of legislation on Hong Kong raised concerns that progress in trade talks with China may be undone. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019