J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh chairs security review meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a security review meeting here on Thursday.

"Dilbag Singh chairs #security review meeting. Stresses on the pro-active role of forces for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Armed Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir SP Pani, DIG CKR, SSP Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security and other senior officers of Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). (ANI)

